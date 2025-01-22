Azeem Banatwala shares stage dreams and Bengaluru Comic-Con 2025 insights

Popular stand-up comedian Azeem Banatwala performed at Bengaluru Comic-Con 2025 on 18th January, delivering a rib-tickling performance filled with timeless jokes. With a full house in attendance, Azeem stole the show with his impeccable crowd work. After his set, we decided to sneak a peek into Azeem’s opinions on comic books and various other topics.
If you could roast any fictional character, who would it be and why?
That’s an interesting question! I’ve always thought of roasting fictional characters, but I’d probably roast Harry Potter. There’s lots of material, and he’s too successful. He needs to be roasted. It would be a proper PG-13 roast of Harry Potter, and I want to make fun of him.
Who would be your favourite Harry Potter character?
Well, it’s been such a long time since I’ve watched Harry Potter, but probably I’ll go with the cliché... it has to be Snape.
What’s one joke you’d only tell at Comic-Con and not in other shows?
The only joke I’ve done that was exclusive to Comic Con was when I did Comic-Con Hyderabad last month. It was a great set, and performing in Hyderabad was amazing. Most people called it Gotham City, which could also work for Bangalore.
If you could be a superhero for a day, who would it be and why?
Probably Flash, mainly because there’s too much traffic in cities, and I just want to get out of there quickly.
So, do you find it easier to do shows at Comic-Con than in general comedy shows?
I think the audience is always super fun! Like I said, they’re very enthusiastic, and it’s an event for slightly geekier and nerdier people, which I sort of categorise under as well. So I like that there are more people in the audience like me.
What got you interested in performing at Comic-Con Bangalore?
Well, the money! (laughs) No, but I’ve worked with Comic-Con for years now, and I’ve done stuff for them. I’ve been doing Comic-Con for, I think, 6-7 years, and it feels great.
If you had to team up with a superhero for a comedy duet, who would it be?
Oh, easy. Deadpool. It’d be intimidating for me to keep up with that energy. Maybe we can see the duo happening in the future. The next movie could be Deadpool vs Azeem. I’m sure someone will make that in the next 2 years using AI.
