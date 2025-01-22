Gautam Adani dismisses rumours of Taylor Swift performance at son Jeet’s wedding

These speculative reports also suggested the involvement of top international chefs, high-tech integration in the ceremony, and the booking of hundreds of luxury cars to transport guests.

Adani firmly set the record straight during his interaction with the media. “Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” he stated.

When asked about potential celebrity attendees, Adani unequivocally replied, “No, not at all,” reiterating that the wedding will be a traditional family gathering with only close relatives in attendance. He also mentioned that his son, Jeet, accompanied him to the Maha Kumbh to receive blessings from Ma Ganga before the wedding.