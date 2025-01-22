Gautam Adani dismisses rumours of Taylor Swift performance at son Jeet’s wedding

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has dispelled widespread rumours regarding extravagant celebrations planned for his younger son, Jeet Adani’s, wedding. Speaking to the media at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Adani confirmed that the wedding will take place on February 7 but emphasised that it will be a simple and traditional affair.
The billionaire’s clarification directly addresses numerous unverified reports circulating online, which claimed that global pop superstar Taylor Swift was in talks to perform at one of the wedding functions.
These speculative reports also suggested the involvement of top international chefs, high-tech integration in the ceremony, and the booking of hundreds of luxury cars to transport guests.
Adani firmly set the record straight during his interaction with the media. “Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” he stated.
When asked about potential celebrity attendees, Adani unequivocally replied, “No, not at all,” reiterating that the wedding will be a traditional family gathering with only close relatives in attendance. He also mentioned that his son, Jeet, accompanied him to the Maha Kumbh to receive blessings from Ma Ganga before the wedding.
With this statement, Adani has effectively put an end to the swirling speculation surrounding his son’s upcoming nuptials, dismissing the rumours of elaborate festivities and celebrity performances.
Jeet Adani, the younger son of Gautam and Priti Adani, is set to marry Diva Shah, daughter of Jaimin Shah, in an intimate ceremony. Jeet joined the Adani Group in 2019 after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania – School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.