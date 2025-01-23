Aamir Khan praises Shushant Thamke’s debut film ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ trailer

For any newcomer in Bollywood, receiving praise from a superstar like Aamir Khan is nothing short of a dream come true. Debutant actor Shushant Thamke experienced this magical moment when Aamir Khan appreciated the trailer of his first film, Pintu Ki Pappi. The trailer, released last month, has already been garnering love from audiences, but Aamir Khan’s acknowledgment took it to a whole new level. Shushant met Aamir, who shared his thoughts on the lighthearted comedy-drama.

Expressing his excitement, Shushant said, “It’s hard to put into words how I felt when Aamir sir appreciated the trailer. He’s someone I’ve admired all my life. His encouragement motivates me to push my boundaries and work harder. This is a moment I’ll hold close to my heart forever.”

Directed by Shiv Hare, Pintu Ki Pappi is a comedy-drama that revolves around quirky, slice-of-life storytelling. Alongside Shushant, the film features fresh faces Jaanyaa Joshi and Viidhi, as well as seasoned actors like Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Ali Asgar, Sunil Pal, Puja Banerjee, Ajay Jadhav and Ganesh Acharya.

The film is produced by Vidhi Acharya under Ganesh Acharya’s V2S Production & Entertainment banner. With its engaging trailer and a blend of debutants and veteran actors, Pintu Ki Pappi is shaping up to be an exciting watch. While the official release date is yet to be announced, Shushant’s big moment with Aamir Khan has already set the stage for the film’s buzz.