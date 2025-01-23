Hailey Bieber posts snap of sleeping Justin Bieber amid Instagram unfollowing drama

Sources stated that Justin was quick to set the record straight, taking to his Instagram Stories to clarify, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here.”

According to reports, the singer also shared romantic photos from their recent Aspen getaway, including a cosy ice-skating evening. He captioned one snap of Hailey as, “The greatest woman I have and will ever know.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have faced ongoing rumours about their relationship. However, sources told a media organisation in November that Justin and Hailey laugh off the persistent divorce gossip, calling it “annoying but just noise.”