Hailey Bieber posts snap of sleeping Justin Bieber amid Instagram unfollowing drama

Hailey Bieber is addressing rumours head-on after claims surfaced that her husband, Justin Bieber, unfollowed her on Instagram. Going by Hailey's recent post, the couple appears to be united, dispelling speculation about their relationship.
Recently, the 28-year-old model shared an image carousel post on Instagram, featuring a photo of Justin asleep, alongside snaps from their Aspen vacation and promotional images of her Rhode beauty line. This came after rumors spread that Justin unfollowed her on the platform.
Sources stated that Justin was quick to set the record straight, taking to his Instagram Stories to clarify, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here.”
According to reports, the singer also shared romantic photos from their recent Aspen getaway, including a cosy ice-skating evening. He captioned one snap of Hailey as, “The greatest woman I have and will ever know.”
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have faced ongoing rumours about their relationship. However, sources told a media organisation in November that Justin and Hailey laugh off the persistent divorce gossip, calling it “annoying but just noise.”
In December, Hailey addressed critics by resharing a TikTok video where the creator said, “You’re not well, and it’s okay,” adding a heart emoji with the caption, “Me to all of you on the internet.”
Amid this recent wave of drama, fans noticed Justin had unfollowed several people, including Usher, his former manager Scooter Braun, and best man Ryan Good. However, he continues to follow Hailey’s Rhode Beauty account.