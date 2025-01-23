Nimrat Kaur: Today marks 31 years since Papa left us

Nimrat Kaur keeps us delightfully connected to her world, sharing glimpses of her happiness, success, cherished memories, and exciting projects. We absolutely love how she invites us into her journey, making every update a joy to witness. Earlier in 2024, Nimrat inaugurated a memorial dedicated to her late father, Major Bhupender Singh. On January 23, 2025, marking her father’s 31st death anniversary, the Sky Force actress shared heartfelt moments with the memorial, accompanied by her mother and sister. The proud daughter took to Instagram to honor her “brave, handsome” father with an emotional tribute.

In her post, Nimrat wrote, “Today marks 31 years since Papa left us serving the nation on the line of duty unto his last breath,” revealing how the young girl in her still struggles with the loss. However, she shared that as a grown-up daughter, she now beams with pride after witnessing the realization of a family dream—a Shaheed Smaarak honoring her father and 12 other brave soldiers—unveiled on his birth anniversary last year.

Reflecting on her father’s extraordinary journey, Nimrat described him as “a young boy who farmed during the day and walked miles to attend school at night, graduated from Jodhpur University on a scholarship while captaining the hockey team, passed out from the IMA, and became a shining example of a true soldier.” She expressed hope that the memorial would inspire future generations with his legacy.