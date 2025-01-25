Kunal Kemmu posts heart-melting post for wife Soha on 10-years of marriage

On their tenth wedding anniversary, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu shared a heart-melting post, where he mentioned that his journey would have been incomplete if he did not have actress Soha Ali Khan as his wife.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he posted a string of pictures posing with his wife. In all the images, the pose is the same, where the actress hugs Kunal but the location keeps changing with each click.

He captioned the post, “In sunshine, in rain. In happiness, in pain. You make the cold seem warmer and you make the odd seem sane. It would be incomplete, this journey called life if I didn’t have you as my partner my wife @sakpataudi.”

“Happy 10th Anniversary my jaan. This song was always meant for you. Even when I didn’t know you.”