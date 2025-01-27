Shah Rukh Khan says he 'looks like 30' even though he will be 60; talks about 'King' director Sidharth Anand being strict

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans by delivering iconic dialogues from his films, including a standout line from Jawan. He also performed popular tracks like Chaleya and Zinda Banda from Jawan and Chammak Challo from Ra.One. With a touch of humour, Shah Rukh remarked that fans mostly remember the song Chammak Challo, despite all the effort he poured into making the film.

Amid the entertainment, Shah Rukh took a moment to share a meaningful message about respecting women. He said, “Men around the world, please show immense respect and listen to every woman you meet. Understand them first, and then do whatever you want.” His words were met with applause, highlighting the actor’s influence beyond cinema.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. The film reportedly also features his daughter Suhana Khan in a prominent role.