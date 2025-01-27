Shah Rukh Khan says he 'looks like 30' even though he will be 60; talks about 'King' director Sidharth Anand being strict

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan left fans mesmerised at the Global Village in Dubai during a high-energy event. Several videos and pictures of the actor interacting with the audience have been making waves on social media. In a clip shared by Shah Rukh Universal Fan club on X (formerly twitter), the actor humorously remarked, “I am turning 60 in one more year…this year...but damn, I look like 30!” Shah Rukh danced, sang songs from his films, and engaged with the crowd, proving yet again that age is just a number for the beloved star.
While speaking to fans, Shah Rukh shared updates about his upcoming film King. He confirmed that the project is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who directed his blockbuster Pathaan. The actor humorously shared how the director had strictly instructed him not to reveal any plot details while he assured the audience that the film will be entertaining. Shah Rukh joked, “I’ve used many titles…Now we have run out of titles…Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. Thoda show-off ho gaya.”
During the event, Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans by delivering iconic dialogues from his films, including a standout line from Jawan. He also performed popular tracks like Chaleya and Zinda Banda from Jawan and Chammak Challo from Ra.One. With a touch of humour, Shah Rukh remarked that fans mostly remember the song Chammak Challo, despite all the effort he poured into making the film.
Amid the entertainment, Shah Rukh took a moment to share a meaningful message about respecting women. He said, “Men around the world, please show immense respect and listen to every woman you meet. Understand them first, and then do whatever you want.” His words were met with applause, highlighting the actor’s influence beyond cinema.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. The film reportedly also features his daughter Suhana Khan in a prominent role.