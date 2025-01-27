Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal drop some postcard worthy pics from their Sydney vacay

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal serve couple goals whenever they are spotted together. Recently, the Bollywood couple flew to Sydney to ring in the New Year 2025. Now, the Heeramandi actress took to her official IG and dropped a few throwback pictures from their vacation.

The first picture shows the couple posing for a stylish selfie. Following it are two solo photographs of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Next was a picture of the lovebirds channeling their inner tourists are they faced the camera in front of an amusement park.

In one of the snaps Zaheer Iqbal is planting a kiss on wife Sonakshi Sinha's cheek, while in the other both of them are making a heart with their hands. "#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post Last picture was @iamzahero’s idea," the Dabangg actress captioned the post.