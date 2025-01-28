Kajal Aggarwal begins filming for ‘The India Story’ in Pune

Kajal Aggarwal has officially started filming for her upcoming movie The India Story in Pune. Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film is a hard-hitting drama that delves into the dark world of corporate scandals involving pesticide companies.

The actress took to social media to share the exciting update, posting a picture of herself with the film’s clapboard. “Kick starting our first schedule in Pune, for The India Story. Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars – 15th August 2025 – see you in the cinemas!” she captioned her post. The India Story boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Known for his knack for intense narratives, director Chetan DK is expected to craft a compelling film that shines a spotlight on critical issues while keeping the audience engrossed.

The first schedule is being filmed in Pune, with subsequent schedules planned in Kolhapur. The movie aims to bring an impactful story to the big screen, blending social commentary with gripping drama. With its release date locked for Independence Day 2025, The India Story is set to be an intense, thought-provoking watch. The combination of a powerful storyline, stellar performances, and timely social relevance makes it one of the most anticipated films of the year.