Shehnaaz Gill shares a sneak peek into her birthday vanity

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who turned 32 yesterday, recently gave her fans a glimpse into her birthday celebrations.
The Bigg Boss 13 fame actress took to social media to share pictures of her beautifully decorated vanity van, which was adorned with colourful balloons in honour of her special day.
In the images, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in front of the cheerful decorations with a big smile on her face. The vibrant balloons and festive vibes add a personal touch to the behind-the-scenes look at her birthday celebrations. In the images, the actress is seen flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera. Alongside the photos, Gill wrote, “Welcome to my birthday vanity.”
Yesterday, Shehnaaz posted a couple of her photos and videos from her birthday celebrations in Dubai. In the video, the Honsla Rakh actress could be seen cutting the cake. She captioned the post, “Happiest birthday to me,” and added cake and pastry emoticons.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen in a dance number in Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri's movie Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She is next gearing up for her debut production venture, Ikk Kudi, which is slated to hit theatres on June 13, 2025.