Shehnaaz Gill shares a sneak peek into her birthday vanity

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who turned 32 yesterday, recently gave her fans a glimpse into her birthday celebrations.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame actress took to social media to share pictures of her beautifully decorated vanity van, which was adorned with colourful balloons in honour of her special day.

In the images, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in front of the cheerful decorations with a big smile on her face. The vibrant balloons and festive vibes add a personal touch to the behind-the-scenes look at her birthday celebrations. In the images, the actress is seen flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera. Alongside the photos, Gill wrote, “Welcome to my birthday vanity.”