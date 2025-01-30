Boats, bikes and golden skies: Inside Triptii Dimri's dreamy Maldives vacation

Triptii Dimri has set off on an exciting getaway to the Maldives, treating fans to glimpses of her adventure on social media. The Bulbbul actress recently shared a video on her Instagram Stories enjoying the sunset and dropped videos of herself enjoying boat ride.

Triptii continued to share snippets of her vacation, starting with a chic selfie in a denim jacket and stylish sunglasses. She then posted a stunning shot of herself at her resort, effortlessly posing in a black co-ord set. Next, she treated fans to a video of herself cycling along the beach, embracing the island vibe. Rounding off her series of posts, Triptii shared a glimpse of a local art performance, seemingly taking place in a restaurant.

Here are some glimpses: