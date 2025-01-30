Boats, bikes and golden skies: Inside Triptii Dimri's dreamy Maldives vacation

Triptii Dimri has set off on an exciting getaway to the Maldives, treating fans to glimpses of her adventure on social media. The Bulbbul actress recently shared a video on her Instagram Stories enjoying the sunset and dropped videos of herself enjoying boat ride.
Triptii continued to share snippets of her vacation, starting with a chic selfie in a denim jacket and stylish sunglasses. She then posted a stunning shot of herself at her resort, effortlessly posing in a black co-ord set. Next, she treated fans to a video of herself cycling along the beach, embracing the island vibe. Rounding off her series of posts, Triptii shared a glimpse of a local art performance, seemingly taking place in a restaurant.
Here are some glimpses:
Earlier on, the Animal actress' Instagram Stories section saw a stunning picture overlooking the water from a yacht. She was seen posing in a blush-blue cotton shirt, paired with blue baggy denim and black sunglasses. Triptii captioned the post, "My Monday is better than yours", along with a wink emoji.
On the work front, Triptii is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Dhadak 2. She will be seen sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in this much-awaited drama. Originally set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024, the film's release has been postponed, with the makers yet to announce a new date. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the sequel is presented by Zee Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.
In addition to this, Triptii has also been cast as the leading lady in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, The Idiot of Istanbul. Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, the project will mark his Bollywood debut. She is also reportedly to be in talks to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.