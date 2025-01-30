Sikandar Kher honoured with ‘Governor’s Award of Excellence’ for contributions to cinema

Expressing his gratitude, Sikandar Kher stated, “Receiving this award is an incredible privilege. I am deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Governor for this recognition, which inspires me to keep exploring meaningful stories and pushing my creative boundaries.” Sikander further acknowledged the collective effort behind his journey, dedicating the award to the talented directors, writers, co-actors and teams he has worked with. “Cinema is a medium that connects and inspires. This honour belongs to my colleagues, my family, and the audiences who have supported me throughout my career,” he added.

The event highlighted the Governor’s commitment to recognising excellence in arts and culture, encouraging creativity across various fields. Sikandar Kher, known for his powerful performances, has consistently showcased his versatility, earning respect and admiration in the industry. This prestigious honour not only celebrates his achievements but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring talents.