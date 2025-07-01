Did Atiye copy DSP’s Oo Antava? Turkish pop star faces plagiarism heat

Telugu chartbuster Oo Antava, which set screens ablaze in 2021 with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s iconic performance in Pusha: The Rise, is now at the centre of a curious international copyright storm. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the man behind the smoky, sensual number has accused Turkish pop singer Atiye of copying the track in her new 2024 release Anlayana.

DSP recently addressed the controversy in public, expressing both frustration and a hint of pride. While he was clearly upset about not getting any credit, DSP also took it as a sign that Telugu music is making waves globally. He’s now thinking about taking legal action against the Turkish singer.

Atiye, one of Turkey’s top pop artists, isn’t a newcomer to the global music scene. With a career spanning over a decade, the Istanbul-born singer has experimented with pop, dance and electronic music and even dabbled in English-language singles aimed at international audiences. Her track record has been clean, well, until now. The new song Anlayana has thrown her into an unexpected spotlight, not for innovation but for alleged imitation.