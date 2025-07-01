Jewel Thief star Nikita Dutta bumps into Jude Law at a London restaurant

Nikita Dutta who was recently seen in Netflix's Jewel Thief recently met Jude Law at a London restaurant quite unexpectedly. Nikita stopped to tell Jude that she was a fan and also clicked a picture with the British actor.
“He was sitting across at a restaurant in London. I was seated in a way where I could see him right in front of me. At first I couldn’t believe it was him. Once I was sure, the fan in me was just happy to see him in person. Didn’t think it was ideal to disturb him while he was at dinner," Nikita said.
Nikita also shared how Jude Law reacted when she told him that she has seen his cult rom-com The Holiday multiple times. "Luckily on his way out, I was around at the same time and decided to tell him how I have watched his film The Holiday uncountable number of times. He jokingly replied, ‘I am sorry I don’t look that young anymore.’ Was very gracious to take a picture. It left me charmed with the same image I have of him from the film.”
Jude Law is perhaps most famous for playing the lead in The Talented Mr. Ripley and also played Watson in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes. Jude Law will next be seen in Netflix's Black Rabbit, which also stars Ozark star Jason Bateman. The show follows a celebrated restaurateur who is dragged into New York's criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.