Jewel Thief star Nikita Dutta bumps into Jude Law at a London restaurant

Nikita Dutta who was recently seen in Netflix's Jewel Thief recently met Jude Law at a London restaurant quite unexpectedly. Nikita stopped to tell Jude that she was a fan and also clicked a picture with the British actor.

“He was sitting across at a restaurant in London. I was seated in a way where I could see him right in front of me. At first I couldn’t believe it was him. Once I was sure, the fan in me was just happy to see him in person. Didn’t think it was ideal to disturb him while he was at dinner," Nikita said.