Actress Ritu Varma is charting her own path

Will there be a Season 2 of Devika and Danny?

Given the love Season 1 has received, I’m pretty sure the platform would consider a second season. The first season does end on an open note, which leaves room for continuation. However, there’s no script yet, and no official confirmation. But the fact that so many people are asking for it already feels like a win. Hopefully, something materialises soon.

Pelli Choopulu got recognised at the Gaddar Awards. How was your experience?

It was truly special. I felt honoured that Pelli Choopulu was recognised, it’s such an important film in my career. Even after all these years, people still talk about it, especially about my character, Chitra. They often say it’s one of the most well-written female characters in Telugu cinema, and hearing that makes me so happy. Next year marks 10 years since its release, and no matter how many films I do, Pelli Choopulu will always remain close to my heart. Chitra set a benchmark for me, and honestly, every role since has been compared to it. That’s how special it is for me and everyone associated with it.

Take us through your journey in the film industry.

I actually became an actor by accident. Growing up, I was very shy and had serious stage fright; I still do! I come from a family that prioritises education. My mom founded a school, my dad is a retired bank officer, and my sister is in the pharmaceutical field. So, becoming an actor was never even a thought, let alone a discussion. I was a tall kid, and my cousins used to suggest that I try for Miss India, but I was never confident enough. After college, my mom pushed me to participate in Miss Hyderabad. She even filled out the form herself, I wasn’t interested at all.

But to my surprise, I became the first runner-up, which led to modelling assignments. That’s when I acted in a short film called Anukokunda, directed by Tharun Bhascker (who later directed Pelli Choopulu). We were common friends, and he casually asked me to do it. I had no clue what I was doing, I did it for fun, without thinking of where it would lead. The short film went viral, and suddenly film offers started coming in. Back then, I didn’t even know many names in the industry; I grew up watching Hindi and English films. Telugu cinema became more familiar during my Intermediate and engineering days.

Everything felt new: I didn’t know how the industry worked, what managers were, or how to navigate this space. I was very naïve. But once I started, my passion for cinema grew. I believe destiny had its own plans. Pelli Choopulu was a turning point. The real struggle for me wasn’t getting films but finding the right kind of films that aligned with my sensibilities. I’ve always been selective, even if that meant waiting longer between projects.

What kind of roles excite you? Any dream roles?

I’m drawn to characters with substance. I don’t mind commercial films as long as my role adds value. Pelli Choopulu changed the way I look at scripts; it made me more conscious about choosing meaningful characters. I’d love to do an action film, play an assassin or a secret agent. Something along the lines of Killing Eve really excites me. Unfortunately, such scripts are rare in the South. I’d also love to do a full-fledged comedy, like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, where the protagonist is a stand-up comedian. I’ve dabbled with comic roles in anthologies, but I’d love to explore that genre fully.

Who inspires you?

In my personal life, it’s my mom. Her positivity, strength, and childlike enthusiasm inspire me every day. Professionally, since acting happened to me by chance, I didn’t have a role model initially. But over time, I’ve come to admire Alia Bhatt for her versatility and choice of films. I also love Deepika Padukone, she’s one of my favourites. Vidya Balan, too, for the space she carved for herself with unconventional roles.

Tell us about your fitness routine.

I’ve always been naturally thin, actually, very skinny. I joined the gym post-college, not to lose weight but to build muscle. That’s how my fitness journey began, and it’s been over a decade now. I work out three to four times a week. I wouldn’t say I’m a fitness freak, but I enjoy it, it’s part of my routine. I’m a big foodie, so I don’t believe in extreme diets. I prefer home-cooked food, eat in moderation, and avoid junk. Over the last couple of years, I’ve cut down on gluten and dairy, but that’s more for overall well-being than aesthetics.

What do you do when you’re not shooting?

I’m a total homebody. If I’m not working, I love staying in, spending time with family, catching up with friends, or watching movies and web series. I enjoy travelling whenever I get a break. Reading is a habit I’ve consciously tried to develop over the past couple of years, though I wouldn’t call myself an avid reader yet. And of course, gym is part of the routine.

Your all-time favourite show?

I’m a massive Game of Thrones fan, watched it religiously and continued with House of the Dragon. I know a lot of people swear by Friends, but I wasn’t really into it. Instead, I often re-watch films from the ’90s and 2000s, movies that were way ahead of their time. I love observing how films were made back then, the music, the storytelling, the characters.

Favourite travel destination?

I’ve always wanted to visit the Amalfi Coast, Positano, Greece, those are high on my bucket list. I frequently visit Canada since my sister lives in Toronto. I’ve also explored Quebec City and Montreal, which are absolutely stunning. New York is my favourite city, I’ve dreamt of being there during Christmas ever since I watched Home Alone 2 as a kid. The vibe of the city is something else!

What keeps you motivated?

It’s about embracing the little things. Not every day is perfect, some days I wake up happy, others not so much. But I believe in being a constant work in progress. Whether it’s a video call from my niece, a self-care routine, or a good workout, I try to find joy in small moments. That’s what keeps me going.

What’s next for you?

There are some exciting narrations I’ve heard, and a few scripts I really like. Nothing is officially signed yet, but discussions are underway. Fingers crossed for some interesting announcements soon!

— Story by Shreya Veronica