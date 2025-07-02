As Diddy awaits verdict, here’s where his business ventures stand

While Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits a jury’s verdict in his federal sex trafficking trial, the once-celebrated music mogul has seen his business empire rapidly unravel.

Combs, 55, who is one of the most influential figures in hip-hop history, now faces charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking involving two former partners and transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

What will happen to P Diddy's many business ventures?

Prosecutors have painted a dark portrait of the mogul, whose alleged pattern of violence included drug-fueled sex parties he reportedly called “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”

If convicted, the three-time Grammy winner could face life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

Here’s a closer look at how Combs’ business portfolio and public image have crumbled under the weight of the allegations