Scooter Braun exits as HYBE America CEO, takes on advisory role

Scooter Braun is officially stepping down from his role as CEO of HYBE America, marking the end of a high-profile chapter in his music industry career. HYBE announced Tuesday that Braun will transition into an executive advisory role, continuing to serve as a member of the company’s board of directors and as a senior advisor to HYBE’s global CEO and chairman, Bang Si-Hyuk.

Media executive Isaac Lee will take over as the new CEO of HYBE America

“Being a part of HYBE and witnessing its remarkable growth has been one of the most inspiring chapters of my professional journey,” Braun said in a statement. “Chairman Bang is a true visionary and a musical genius. I’m incredibly proud of what we accomplished and look forward to supporting him and CEO Jason Jaesang Lee in their continued success.”

HYBE’s chairman Bang Si-Hyuk praised Braun’s leadership, calling him “a visionary executive” and “a true catalyst for cultural exchange.”

Braun’s tenure at HYBE America was marked by several aggressive business moves.

Under his leadership, HYBE acquired Atlanta-based hip-hop label Quality Control Music, which is home to Lil Baby, City Girls, and Migos, for a reported $320 million. The company also struck a U.S. distribution deal with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def and sold off Big Machine’s rock division earlier this year.

Braun initially joined HYBE through the 2021 merger of his company, Ithaca Holdings, with the Korean music powerhouse. That merger brought a host of talent—including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato—under HYBE’s wing. Braun was appointed co-CEO of HYBE America alongside Lenzo Yoon and was later named sole CEO in January 2023.

Controversy and Industry Fallout

Despite his business acumen, Braun’s public image took a hit following his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Label Group in 2018, which gave him ownership of Taylor Swift’s first six albums. Swift publicly criticized the deal, claiming she had been denied a fair opportunity to purchase her masters. While Braun later sold the catalog for a significant profit, the episode damaged his reputation.

Further strain came with his split from longtime client Justin Bieber, reportedly over financial disagreements. Auditors later determined that Bieber may actually owe Braun over $1 million, though Braun had already been stepping back from active artist management.