Aamir Khan named Chief Guest at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

IFFM 2025 plans to honour this unique legacy with a specially curated series that showcases his cinematic evolution and cultural influence. The crown jewel of this celebration will be a live event following the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, a heartwarming drama directed by RS Prasanna that explores neurodivergence through the eyes of a basketball coach who mentors a team of differently-abled adults. The film has earned critical praise for its sincerity, sensitivity, and inclusive storytelling. A post-screening discussion featuring Aamir Khan, Prasanna, and Aparna Purohit (CEO, Aamir Khan Films) promises an intimate look into the creative vision and collaborative process behind the film.

Speaking on the announcement, Aamir expressed his excitement: “IFFM celebrates Indian cinema in its truest form — diverse, emotional, and bold. I’m honoured to be part of the 2025 edition and can’t wait to engage with audiences who share that same love for powerful storytelling.” With support from the Victorian Government and a reputation for attracting global talent, IFFM 2025 promises to be a celebration of stories that matter — and with Aamir Khan in the spotlight, all eyes are on Melbourne this August.