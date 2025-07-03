I’m well-rested, have more clarity now: Vikrant Massey on returning to films after break

"I can't be shooting for 10 months a year; that's unfair to them (family). The idea is to have that work-life balance, not just read about it or hear other people talk about it, but implement it myself,” he said.

He is currently busy promoting “Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan”, which marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Massey recalled the joy he felt seeing himself on screen in his debut film “Lootere” (2013) and the happiness that his success brought to his family.

He was widely praised for his performance as Ranveer Singh's friend Devdas in the Vikramaditya Motwane-directed movie.

“When I was a kid, I always wanted to be an actor. When I saw myself on television, I was very happy (debut TV show ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’). I couldn’t believe it initially that this had happened. When I saw my loved ones around me, they were so happy; it gave me a sense of satisfaction.” “Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan” is a musical romance film directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra.

With every film, Massey said, he feels like a “newcomer”.

“I want people to like my film, to like my work. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it does not. When it does not, you feel rejected, you take the criticism constructively, and you want to better yourself. I’m hoping that the audiences love our film, I hope they love us as well,” he added.

“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story, “The Eyes Have It”, and the actor said he has been an ardent reader of the acclaimed author’s work.

Massey, who portrays a visually-impaired character, added that the role challenged and transformed his understanding of those living with blindness.

“There is a version in your mind, like I used to sympathise with them. But when I spent time with them, I felt so ashamed of my thoughts, that's not how they want to be treated.

"Spending those moments with them, and even after doing the film, it changed the way I see them today. I respect them far more. They are far more capable than I am. I'm glad that through this film, I got the opportunity to see the world with a fresh perspective, and counting my blessings is my takeaway.” “Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan” is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla. The film is slated to be released on July 11 in theatres.