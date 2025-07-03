Khloe Kardashian gives a shoutout to celebrity surgeon Raj Kanodia

Khloé Kardashian recently stirred conversation online with a refreshingly honest response to speculations surrounding her beauty treatments and in doing so, she spotlighted a prominent Indian-origin plastic surgeon. The buzz began after a UK-based aesthetics expert posted a video analyzing Khloé's latest look at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, speculating on the cosmetic enhancements she may have had.
Rather than ignore the commentary, Khloé responded directly, thanking the doctor for the video and calling it a compliment. She reaffirmed that she has never hidden the fact that she’s had procedures done and listed a few of them herself ranging from Botox and laser hair removal to more unconventional treatments like salmon sperm facials. She also mentioned her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and gradual weight loss as contributing factors to her appearance.
While clarifying that she hasn’t gone under the knife, she did hint at possibly exploring more invasive procedures in the future. “There are so many options before surgery in 2025,” she said, “but if I ever choose to, I know some amazing doctors,” tagging Dr. Raj Kanodia in her post.
Checkout her comment here:
Dr. Kanodia, often referred to as “Doc Hollywood,” is a well-known plastic surgeon based in Los Angeles, celebrated for his scarless, finesse-style rhinoplasty. With over 2.3 million followers on Instagram and a global reputation, his client list reads like a who's who of Hollywood—Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, and Charli D’Amelio, to name a few.
The Indian-origin surgeon was also recently seen at the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India, photographed with both Khloé and Kim Kardashian. He also posed alongside Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, sparking speculation that his star-studded clientele may span both Hollywood and Bollywood. According to his official website, Dr. Kanodia is trusted by some of the world’s most recognizable faces, serving artists, business moguls, royals, and public figures from around the globe.