Khloe Kardashian gives a shoutout to celebrity surgeon Raj Kanodia

Rather than ignore the commentary, Khloé responded directly, thanking the doctor for the video and calling it a compliment. She reaffirmed that she has never hidden the fact that she’s had procedures done and listed a few of them herself ranging from Botox and laser hair removal to more unconventional treatments like salmon sperm facials. She also mentioned her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and gradual weight loss as contributing factors to her appearance.

While clarifying that she hasn’t gone under the knife, she did hint at possibly exploring more invasive procedures in the future. “There are so many options before surgery in 2025,” she said, “but if I ever choose to, I know some amazing doctors,” tagging Dr. Raj Kanodia in her post.

Checkout her comment here: