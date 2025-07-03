Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan face backlash for roping in choreographer accused in POCSO case

But the reaction from netizens was far from joyful. Several users quickly pointed out Jani Master’s past, reminding the public that the choreographer had, in September 2024, admitted to sexually assaulting a minor colleague. He was arrested and later released on conditional bail. Following the incident, his National Award for Best Choreography was suspended, and his professional reputation took a significant hit. The outrage didn’t stop at Shivan. Nayanthara, who is also one of the producers of the project, has come under scrutiny for allowing someone with such a history to be part of Love Insurance Kompany. Critics online slammed the couple for, in their words, “rehabilitating abusers through privilege and silence”.

While both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have remained tight-lipped about the issue, the backlash continues to mount. The incident has also reignited larger conversations around accountability, privilege, and ethics in the South Indian film industry. For now, the makers of Love Insurance Kompany remain mum—but the internet certainly isn’t. And in an industry where optics can make or break careers, silence might speak louder than words.