TV actress Smriti Kalra on life lessons through animal rescue

Smriti Kalra, known for her roles in shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, is not just a talented actress, but also a passionate advocate for animal welfare. Her connection to animals runs deep, going back to her childhood. “My earliest memory is from upper kindergarten when I was lying flat on the road, throwing a tantrum after seeing a dog being hit. My parents had to intervene. Compassion, I believe, is something we are born with,” she shares.

How rescuing animals transformed Smriti Kalra

Recently, Smriti opened her home to two rescued chicks. “It wasn’t just about saving them, it was about giving them a chance and a moment of kindness,” she says. She highlights the plight of millions of animals, like cows kept in tiny sheds or hens crammed into cages, denied the most basic joys of life. “All living beings deserve to feel the sun on their skin and breathe fresh air. I try to take small steps, because change begins with action,” she adds.

Smriti’s compassion extends to stray dogs and cats. One rescue particularly close to her heart is her dog, Pepper. “She was tied to a pole, crying day and night. During a visit to my parents’, I traced the sound to the terrace. With my dad’s help, I freed her. Now she’s the princess of our home, a symbol of what compassion can achieve.”

When asked how animal advocacy has shaped her, Smriti says, “Animals make you better. Their unconditional love and patience teach us silent lessons. They’ve deepened my perspective and strengthened my resolve.”

A firm believer in the philosophy of Vasudev Kutumbkam — the world as one family — Smriti emphasises the need for universal love and empathy. “Let’s treat all beings with kindness and take responsibility for their welfare. In doing so, we not only help them but become better humans ourselves.”

