Priyanka Chopra Jonas trains hard for Heads of State, shares BTS video with fans

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave fans a sneak peek into the intense preparation behind her latest action-packed role in Heads of State. On Friday, the global icon took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video from her stunt training sessions, revealing just how much effort went into embodying her character.

‘Don’t try this at home’: Priyanka Chopra shows off fierce training for Heads of State

The video kicks off with a lighthearted moment as Priyanka playfully knocks on a door, joking, “My legs were apart.” It quickly transitions into high-octane action, showing the actress in the midst of rigorous training under the guidance of stunt expert Anisha Tee Gibbs. From hand-to-hand combat to precise choreography, the footage highlights the physical demands of playing an elite MI6 agent.

“Don’t try this at home… unless you have @neeshnation,” she wrote in the caption, referring to her stunt coach. She also added, “#HeadsOfState streaming now on @primevideo.”

Just a day before, Priyanka shared a more tender moment on Instagram, this time with her husband Nick Jonas. In a short, sweet video filmed in London after a promotional event, Nick is seen carefully untying her ponytail as she smiles at the camera. “Here we go again,” Priyanka says, while teasing in the caption, “Hair wanted to stay as is! @nickjonas said No! ‘Ponytails are complicated’ 2.0.”

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State stars Chopra alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The action-thriller follows Priyanka’s character, an MI6 operative, as she becomes entangled in a global conspiracy that forces two rival world leaders to unite against a common enemy.

Looking ahead, the 42-year-old actress is preparing for a major Bollywood comeback after a four-year break. She’s set to star opposite South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu in SSMB29, the highly anticipated epic directed by SS Rajamouli.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress