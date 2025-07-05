Amaal Mallik’s comments spark renewed focus on Bollywood’s toxic culture

Music composer Amaal Mallik has become the subject of widespread discussion after a recent interview — given to another media platform — in which he drew parallels between the experiences of self-made actors in Bollywood and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. His remarks have reignited public interest in the internal power structures of the Hindi film industry, particularly regarding how artists without industry backing are treated.

Amaal Mallik’s stand adds to ongoing conversation around Bollywood’s culture

This is not the first time Amaal has spoken openly about what he views as the exclusionary nature of Bollywood. Over the years, he has consistently used his platform to raise questions around nepotism, emotional well-being and the lack of a support system for artists trying to find their footing without influential connections. Amaal’s comments align with a broader conversation he has contributed to in the past — one that addresses the toll of constant professional pressure, subtle marginalisation and the mental health fallout that can follow.

Though not linked to any particular project or incident, the interview has brought Amaal’s concerns back into public discourse, especially in the context of post-pandemic conversations about inclusivity and emotional safety in high-stakes creative industries. As the industry continues to grapple with questions around fairness, transparency and mental health, the renewed spotlight on these issues reflects a growing need for cultural change — one that voices like Amaal’s have been calling attention to for some time.