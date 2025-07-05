Celebs

Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar bring Indian elegance to Wimbledon 2025

Indian creators redefine Wimbledon fashion with heritage elegance
Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar Bring Indian Elegance to Wimbledon 2025
Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar at Wimbledon 2025
Wimbledon 2025 may have been about championship serves and iconic matches, but it was also a showcase of sartorial flair—especially from Indian digital creators Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar. Making a stylish appearance off the courts, the duo turned heads with fashion choices that balanced heritage craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.

A grand slam of style on and off the court

Manav Chhabra stepped into the event in a tailored three-button silk-linen suit by NobleStitch Atelier, a designer atelier based in Punjab. Blending classic tailoring with personal flourishes, his ensemble featured intricate embroidered cuffs, a bespoke name stitched into the blazer lining, and a standout detail—tennis ball-inspired cufflinks. The look was sharp, sophisticated, and rich in storytelling.

Manav Chhabra
Manav Chhabra

“We really wanted to do something different,” Manav said. “The 3-button silhouette brings a quiet kind of boldness; it’s not about loud style, it’s about meaningful details.”

By his side, Unnati Malharkar embraced the traditional Wimbledon white with a modern twist. Dressed in a halter-neck gown from New Delhi-based label Dionne, she channelled summer romance with a cinched waist, flowing skirt, and sculptural grace. Her styling was equally refined—glowy skin, nude tones, and a soft blowout. Accessories were kept elegant and minimal: a neutral Jacquemus clutch, Dior bracelet, and polka dot heels tied the look together.

Unnati Malharkar
Unnati Malharkar

“I wanted the dress to speak,” Unnati shared. “So, I kept everything else soft—warm tones, dewy skin, a touch of gloss, and a blowout that felt effortless but elegant.”

Together, their Wimbledon appearance reflected a confident blend of Indian design ethos and global fashion savvy.

