Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar bring Indian elegance to Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 may have been about championship serves and iconic matches, but it was also a showcase of sartorial flair—especially from Indian digital creators Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar. Making a stylish appearance off the courts, the duo turned heads with fashion choices that balanced heritage craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.
Manav Chhabra stepped into the event in a tailored three-button silk-linen suit by NobleStitch Atelier, a designer atelier based in Punjab. Blending classic tailoring with personal flourishes, his ensemble featured intricate embroidered cuffs, a bespoke name stitched into the blazer lining, and a standout detail—tennis ball-inspired cufflinks. The look was sharp, sophisticated, and rich in storytelling.
“We really wanted to do something different,” Manav said. “The 3-button silhouette brings a quiet kind of boldness; it’s not about loud style, it’s about meaningful details.”
By his side, Unnati Malharkar embraced the traditional Wimbledon white with a modern twist. Dressed in a halter-neck gown from New Delhi-based label Dionne, she channelled summer romance with a cinched waist, flowing skirt, and sculptural grace. Her styling was equally refined—glowy skin, nude tones, and a soft blowout. Accessories were kept elegant and minimal: a neutral Jacquemus clutch, Dior bracelet, and polka dot heels tied the look together.
“I wanted the dress to speak,” Unnati shared. “So, I kept everything else soft—warm tones, dewy skin, a touch of gloss, and a blowout that felt effortless but elegant.”
Together, their Wimbledon appearance reflected a confident blend of Indian design ethos and global fashion savvy.