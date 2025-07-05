Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar bring Indian elegance to Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 may have been about championship serves and iconic matches, but it was also a showcase of sartorial flair—especially from Indian digital creators Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar. Making a stylish appearance off the courts, the duo turned heads with fashion choices that balanced heritage craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.

A grand slam of style on and off the court

Manav Chhabra stepped into the event in a tailored three-button silk-linen suit by NobleStitch Atelier, a designer atelier based in Punjab. Blending classic tailoring with personal flourishes, his ensemble featured intricate embroidered cuffs, a bespoke name stitched into the blazer lining, and a standout detail—tennis ball-inspired cufflinks. The look was sharp, sophisticated, and rich in storytelling.