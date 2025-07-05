Sukriti Chaturvedi expands digital horizons with star-studded podcast collaborations

In another notable appearance, Sukriti joined actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in a candid video conversation hosted by BookMyShow. Light-hearted and spontaneous, the sit-down further showcased her ease in blending comedy with celebrity storytelling.

“It was honestly such a great experience, I felt completely at ease with everyone,” Sukriti shared. “Ananya Panday and I actually ended up chatting a lot off-camera too; she’s super chill and easy to talk to. The same goes for Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan… it really felt like I was just hanging out with friends rather than working.”

She also collaborated with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for a digital reel, which offered fans a rare glimpse of the athlete’s playful side. “We’ve seen so much of the others through films and interviews, but not as much of Neeraj outside of his sports persona,” she explained. “Turns out, he’s incredibly humble and genuinely sweet… He picked up the vibe instantly and performed like a total pro.”

As the lines between content creation, celebrity culture, and branded storytelling continue to blur, Sukriti’s recent projects show how creators are becoming central to India’s evolving entertainment landscape. With her instinct for humour and effortless on-screen presence, she’s carving a new niche—where comedy connects with conversations, not just scrolls.