“He’s still with me”: Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary

Her emotional post was accompanied by rare photos and videos of the screen legend, whose celebrated filmography includes Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. She described him as “an entire era”, a performer whose influence spans six generations and still lights the path for actors of today — and tomorrow. But behind the legend, Saira Banu reminded fans, was a man full of warmth, wit, and quiet charm. She recalled one particular evening when, in the midst of a lively musical gathering at their home, Dilip Kumar quietly slipped away for a moment of stillness. “He made the ordinary moments eternal,” she wrote.

Ending her tribute with a prayer, Saira Banu said, “Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life.”

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. He and Saira Banu were married for over five decades, having tied the knot in 1966. Even in his physical absence, her words echo what his films always promised — enduring love and timeless grace.