Melanie Griffith steps in to mend Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, the fan favourite couple, have reportedly broken up after an on and off relationship for over eight years. However, unhappy with the breakup, Dakota’s mother Melanie Griffith is reportedly taking matters into her own hands to help the couple find their way back to each other.

Melanie Griffith reportedly believes Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are making a mistake

Dakota, famed for Fifty Shades trilogy and most recently The Materialist, and Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin, a global music icon, have long charmed fans with their low-key romance. But fresh speculation of their split up has emerged. Much like their fans, Melanie is reportedly struggling to accept the end of Dakota and Chris’s relationship.

Early reports described Dakota and Chris’ breakup as mutual, but new details suggest it’s been far more difficult than that was initially believed. Some sources now reveal that the split was emotionally tough on both sides. The couple had reportedly been going through relationship challenges for some time, with rumors even hinting that they were engaged as early as 2020.

So, in order to help the couple Melanie is working hard and is determined to bring the lovebirds together. An insider said in a news report, “Melanie is desperately working behind the scenes to save Dakota's strained relationship with Chris. She's convinced that they are meant to be together and isn't giving up on them. She thinks her daughter is making a huge mistake and needs to meet Chris halfway.” She also said that she considers Chris to be very close to her and thinks of him as her son.

From therapy to spiritual routes, Melanie is taking this to a next level. She has convinced herself to help the couple in every way possible. The report added about her taking a spiritual approach as well saying, “Melanie has been seeking advice from her friends in the healing community, mostly in the Malibu area. She's been trying to get Dakota and Chris to work with a non-traditional couple's therapist who incorporates energy work to help detect and detach generational trauma”.

Chris and Dakota have been together since 2017, weathering the ups and downs of a high-profile relationship. Though breakup rumors surfaced in August 2024, Dakota’s publicist was quick to deny them, insisting the couple was “happily together.” As the story unfolds, fans and family alike hope for a positive outcome to this chapter.