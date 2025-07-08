Priya Bhavani Shankar begins shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Demonte Colony 3

She also tagged the film’s team, including Ajay Gnanamuthu, co-star Arulnithi Tamilarasu, composer Sam C S, and fellow actors Meenakshi Govindarajan and Archana Ravichandran.

The Demonte Colony franchise has built a strong fanbase since its debut in 2015, with the original film earning praise for raising the bar in Tamil horror cinema. The sequel, released eight years later, turned out to be a massive box-office success, featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Arulnithi in the lead.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu began pre-production for the third film earlier this year. In April, he had posted a picture from Sliema, Malta, teasing the progress of the film’s development.

Named after a real locality in Chennai rumored to be haunted, the Demonte Colony franchise blends supernatural horror with psychological thrills, capturing audience interest with its eerie storytelling.

The second film also starred Arun Pandian, Muthu Kumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and Archana Ravichandran in significant roles. The technical crew featured Harish Kannan as cinematographer, Sam C S as the composer, Ravi Pandi handling art direction, and D Kumaresh in charge of editing.

Initially produced by Vijaya Subramaniyan (White Nights Entertainment) and RC Rajkumar (Gnanamuthu Pattarai), the production rights were later acquired by cyber forensics expert Bobby Balachandran, who stepped in as producer before the film's completion.

The second film’s impressive 85-day theatrical run was proof of the franchise’s growing popularity, and its ending strongly hinted at a third chapter—now officially in the works.

