Olivia Rodrigo offers free therapy to touring crew; earns praise for prioritising mental health

While most music tours come with tight schedules and late nights, Olivia Rodrigo is making sure her team isn’t running on fumes—mentally or emotionally. The 22-year-old pop star has been applauded for offering free, accessible therapy to her touring crew, a move that’s being described as rare and deeply impactful in the high-pressure world of live music.

Olivia Rodrigo makes mental health support a priority on the road

The revelation came from guitarist Daisy Spencer, who worked closely with Rodrigo on the Guts World Tour. Speaking on a podcast recently, Daisy shared how Olivia, along with veteran tour manager Marty Hom, arranged for therapy sessions to be available for every member of the tour personnel—on and off the road. In an industry that often sidelines mental health, Olivia’s decision stood out. Her gesture not only normalised the idea of seeking help, but also made it logistically and financially possible. Touring can be a grind: months away from home, irregular sleep, performance pressure, and constant travel. Mental fatigue is common, and access to therapy can be the difference between burnout and balance.