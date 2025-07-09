Olivia Rodrigo offers free therapy to touring crew; earns praise for prioritising mental health

While most music tours come with tight schedules and late nights, Olivia Rodrigo is making sure her team isn’t running on fumes—mentally or emotionally. The 22-year-old pop star has been applauded for offering free, accessible therapy to her touring crew, a move that’s being described as rare and deeply impactful in the high-pressure world of live music.
The revelation came from guitarist Daisy Spencer, who worked closely with Rodrigo on the Guts World Tour. Speaking on a podcast recently, Daisy shared how Olivia, along with veteran tour manager Marty Hom, arranged for therapy sessions to be available for every member of the tour personnel—on and off the road. In an industry that often sidelines mental health, Olivia’s decision stood out. Her gesture not only normalised the idea of seeking help, but also made it logistically and financially possible. Touring can be a grind: months away from home, irregular sleep, performance pressure, and constant travel. Mental fatigue is common, and access to therapy can be the difference between burnout and balance.
For Daisy, the experience was transformative. After years away from therapy, the opportunity reignited her personal journey and helped her process long-buried parts of her life. It’s a reminder that behind every great performance is a team of people navigating their own struggles—and support can make all the difference. Olivia, who has been vocal in the past about her own experience with therapy, seems to be using her platform and position not just to create chart-topping hits, but also a healthier, more compassionate work environment.
By integrating mental health resources into the fabric of her tour, Olivia Rodrigo is setting a new standard for artist-led wellbeing. It’s not just about the music—it’s about the people making it. And with this thoughtful move, Olivia has proven she’s just as much a leader offstage as she is on it.
