WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins targeted in home burglary

The incident adds to a growing pattern of strategic burglaries at the homes of athletes, particularly when their travel schedules are public knowledge. Similar break-ins have recently hit the homes of NFL and NBA stars, as well as other high-profile names in sports and entertainment. Though there’s no confirmed link yet, law enforcement across the country has been investigating a wave of thefts linked to South American burglary crews. These organised groups are known to use high-tech methods, including Wi-Fi jammers and surveillance avoidance tactics, to raid the homes of athletes who are known to be away.

WWE’s top-tier duo — who have been married since 2021 and share a daughter — now find themselves added to this unsettling trend. Just last week, a break-in was reported at Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home, and earlier this year, the residences of athletes like Blake Snell, Julio Rodríguez and Richard Sherman were similarly targeted.

Seth, known as The Visionary, headlined Raw on Monday night with a win against Penta, while Becky — who recently made her in-ring return — faced a defeat against Lyra Valkyria. With the frequency of these break-ins increasing, there’s growing concern among celebrities and athletes alike, particularly those whose schedules are highly public. As investigations continue, security experts are urging public figures to keep their travel discreet and tighten home surveillance measures.