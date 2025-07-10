Chitrangda Singh joins Salman Khan in war drama Battle of Galwan

Chitrangda Singh is set to share screen space with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan, an upcoming war drama based on the deadly 2020 face-off between Indian and Chinese troops. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, best known for Shootout at Lokhandwala, the film promises a gripping retelling of one of India’s most tense military standoffs in recent history.
This marks the first collaboration between Chitrangda and Salman, a fresh pairing that has already piqued audience interest. Known for her strong on-screen presence in films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Bob Biswas, Chitrangda’s casting hints at a layered narrative that explores both strength and vulnerability against the backdrop of a high-altitude war zone.
Salman Khan announced the project just last week on social media, setting off a wave of buzz around the film. Set over 15,000 feet above sea level, the story unfolds during the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict — a confrontation that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and marked the most serious military tension between India and China in decades. Remarkably, the real-life battle was fought without a single bullet being fired.
Battle of Galwan aims to capture the raw courage, resilience, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces in the face of unimaginable conditions. The film will reportedly focus on personal sacrifice, national duty, and silent heroism — elements that have defined this chapter of modern Indian military history. With a star-led cast and a sensitive yet powerful subject at its core, Battle of Galwan is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s most ambitious war dramas. Chitrangda’s addition adds depth to a story that goes beyond borders, showcasing not just action, but the emotional toll of war as well.
