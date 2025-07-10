Chitrangda Singh joins Salman Khan in war drama Battle of Galwan

Chitrangda Singh is set to share screen space with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan, an upcoming war drama based on the deadly 2020 face-off between Indian and Chinese troops. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, best known for Shootout at Lokhandwala, the film promises a gripping retelling of one of India’s most tense military standoffs in recent history.

Battle of Galwan brings Chitrangda Singh and Salman Khan together for the first time

This marks the first collaboration between Chitrangda and Salman, a fresh pairing that has already piqued audience interest. Known for her strong on-screen presence in films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Bob Biswas, Chitrangda’s casting hints at a layered narrative that explores both strength and vulnerability against the backdrop of a high-altitude war zone.