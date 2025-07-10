Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga runway moment misses the mark, say fashion fans

Kim Kardashian may know how to dominate a red carpet, but her recent runway turn at Balenciaga’s Fall 2025 couture show left fashion fans divided. While the reality star-turned-entrepreneur brought her signature glamour to Paris Fashion Week, the buzz quickly shifted from her outfit to her walk — and not in the way she might have hoped.
Wearing a white slip dress reminiscent of Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic look from the 1960 film Butterfield 8, Kim channelled vintage Hollywood from head to toe. A lavish fur coat, sparkling statement jewellery, and classic old-Hollywood waves completed the ensemble — a clear nod to Taylor’s sultry screen presence. The jewels, said to be worth hundreds of carats, added even more drama to the already headline-worthy moment.
The visuals were undeniably striking. But for many fashion followers, it was Kim’s runway walk that stole attention — and not for the right reasons. Critics on social media were quick to call out the lack of confidence and polish in her stride, comparing it unfavourably with professional models. Some questioned why she hadn’t worked more on her runway technique, especially given that her sister Kendall Jenner has years of catwalk experience.
This wasn’t Kardashian’s first couture appearance for Balenciaga. She made her debut with the brand in 2022, a bold crossover from pop culture personality to high fashion figure. Since then, she has remained a regular fixture in the luxury fashion world — whether seated front row or walking the runway herself.
Kim’s Balenciaga look this year certainly ticked every style box — archival inspiration, designer jewels, and a headline-making moment. Yet the performance aspect of walking the runway — the poise, presence, and movement — seemed to fall short of the high-fashion bar. Still, Kim remains one of the most popular figures in fashion, business, and media. Whether or not her runway walk meets industry standards, her ability to spark conversation remains unmatched.
