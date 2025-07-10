Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga runway moment misses the mark, say fashion fans

The visuals were undeniably striking. But for many fashion followers, it was Kim’s runway walk that stole attention — and not for the right reasons. Critics on social media were quick to call out the lack of confidence and polish in her stride, comparing it unfavourably with professional models. Some questioned why she hadn’t worked more on her runway technique, especially given that her sister Kendall Jenner has years of catwalk experience.

This wasn’t Kardashian’s first couture appearance for Balenciaga. She made her debut with the brand in 2022, a bold crossover from pop culture personality to high fashion figure. Since then, she has remained a regular fixture in the luxury fashion world — whether seated front row or walking the runway herself.

Kim’s Balenciaga look this year certainly ticked every style box — archival inspiration, designer jewels, and a headline-making moment. Yet the performance aspect of walking the runway — the poise, presence, and movement — seemed to fall short of the high-fashion bar. Still, Kim remains one of the most popular figures in fashion, business, and media. Whether or not her runway walk meets industry standards, her ability to spark conversation remains unmatched.