Ajay Devgn weighs in on Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir controversy

Actor Ajay Devgn weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s latest Punjabi film, which has faced backlash for featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Speaking at the trailer launch of Son of Sardaar 2, Devgn said that when two differing perspectives collide, the solution lies in conversation—not conflict.
"I’m not in his shoes to comment on that. He would’ve had his problems, and people are thinking from their point of view,” Ajay said.
“So, when you’ve two different points of view, then you can sit and solve it out together. I’ll not blame anybody or say this is right or wrong; they need a conversation.”
The controversy stems from the trailer release of Sardaar Ji 3 on June 27, which premiered in overseas territories but notably skipped an Indian release. The film triggered sharp criticism, particularly in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Politicians, netizens, and trade bodies including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned Dosanjh for collaborating with a Pakistani actor during such a sensitive period, with some even calling for a ban on the artist.
When asked about the language debate in Maharashtra, where the state government has mandated the inclusion of Hindi as a third language in state-run primary schools alongside Marathi and English, Devgn offered a cheeky response. Quoting his famous line from the Singham franchise, he said: “The only answer I’ll give you about the language thing which is going on is ‘Aata Maaji Satakli’.”
The actor also shared his excitement about returning to comedy with Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. “I didn’t realise I’m doing comedy after six years, but it was a lot of fun doing this film. The script was very funny. When we decided to do Son of Sardaar 2, the important thing was that the humour quotient had to be more than the first part, and we are glad we cracked that kind of a script,” he said.
In the trailer for the upcoming sequel, Devgn is seen mimicking Sunny Deol’s iconic role from Border. Speaking about Deol, Devgn said, “He is my neighbour. When we were young, Bobby and I were growing up together, and Sunny paaji was someone whom we respected and looked up to. We still talk about the punch he gives on screen; nobody can beat him.”
Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and boasts a star-studded ensemble including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kubbra Sait, Roshni Walia, and Sharat Saxena.
The original film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, starred Ajay as Jaswinder “Jassi” Singh Randhawa, a man who returns to his village in Punjab from London to sell ancestral property, only to face unexpected complications. It also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Mukul Dev, who passed away in May this year at the age of 54.
Produced by Ajay Devgn alongside Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 25.
