Ajay Devgn weighs in on Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir controversy

Actor Ajay Devgn weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s latest Punjabi film, which has faced backlash for featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Speaking at the trailer launch of Son of Sardaar 2, Devgn said that when two differing perspectives collide, the solution lies in conversation—not conflict.

Ajay Devgn: "I don’t know where the trolling comes from or what is right and what is wrong."

"I’m not in his shoes to comment on that. He would’ve had his problems, and people are thinking from their point of view,” Ajay said.

“So, when you’ve two different points of view, then you can sit and solve it out together. I’ll not blame anybody or say this is right or wrong; they need a conversation.”

The controversy stems from the trailer release of Sardaar Ji 3 on June 27, which premiered in overseas territories but notably skipped an Indian release. The film triggered sharp criticism, particularly in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Politicians, netizens, and trade bodies including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned Dosanjh for collaborating with a Pakistani actor during such a sensitive period, with some even calling for a ban on the artist.

When asked about the language debate in Maharashtra, where the state government has mandated the inclusion of Hindi as a third language in state-run primary schools alongside Marathi and English, Devgn offered a cheeky response. Quoting his famous line from the Singham franchise, he said: “The only answer I’ll give you about the language thing which is going on is ‘Aata Maaji Satakli’.”

The actor also shared his excitement about returning to comedy with Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. “I didn’t realise I’m doing comedy after six years, but it was a lot of fun doing this film. The script was very funny. When we decided to do Son of Sardaar 2, the important thing was that the humour quotient had to be more than the first part, and we are glad we cracked that kind of a script,” he said.