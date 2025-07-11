James Carter Cathcart, iconic Pokemon voice actor dies at 71

James Carter Cathcart, the gifted voice actor known for bringing several beloved Pokemon characters to life, has passed away at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with throat cancer.

James Carter Cathcart dies at 71

James was a defining presence in the world of anime, having voiced iconic roles such as Professor Oak, his grandson Gary Oak, Team Rocket’s flamboyant James, and the mischievous Meowth. His voice was a cornerstone of the Pokemon anime for over two decades, from the show’s debut in the late 1990s through Season 25. His work also spanned more than 15 Pokémon films, including the landmark Pokémon: The First Movie in 1998, with over 700 total episodes to his name.

Fellow voice actor Erica Schroeder, known for voicing Nurse Joy and other characters, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. “James was one of the most exuberant, kind-hearted, and talented people I’ve ever met. He was a master of many things, voice acting, writing, music and above all, a dear friend,” she wrote. “The world will miss his light.”