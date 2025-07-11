Superman director James Gunn hypes up Govinda’s old song where the actor is dressed as Superman

We all loved Govinda’s swaggy move as the iconic Superman in the song Tu Mera Superman from the Dariya-Dil movie. But you know who else loved it? Hollywood director James Gunn recently reacted to the video on social media — and even shared it! It feels like two cinematic worlds have collided, and fans can’t get enough of it.

James Gunn reacts to Govinda’s viral Superman scene from Dariya Dil

The clip features Govinda in a Superman suit and his co-star Kimi Katkar as the superwoman dressed in a Spiderman costume. They take down the bad guys troubling a woman and come to her rescue like true heroes.

James Gunn who was quite stunned by the 1988 Bollywood movie took to Instagram and shared his views. He was surprised especially because of the idea of how a film so early in the days could think of a Marvel DC crossover. Taking to his stories, the director shared a hilarious reaction to the scene — where Govinda shows up as Superman and Kimi Katkar channels her inner Spider-Woman. With the caption “DC (handshake emoji) Marvel,” James perfectly summed up the hilariously bizarre scene — and fans are loving the cinematic union.

Though the film features the superheroes, Govinda didn’t play the character of Superman in the film. The costumes were just for the song. Govinda and Kimi took their superhero romance to the skies as they soared over the city in costume, blending action with classic Bollywood flair.

On the work front, James has wrapped up the highly-anticipated movie Superman starring David Corenswet which will release today on the big screens. After the wrap up of the movie, the director took to social media and also added saying, “And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much (sic)”.