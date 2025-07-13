EXCLUSIVE: Jubin Nautiyal on his most introspective song yet with YRF’s emotional track 'Barbaad'

A

When I first heard the song, I was like, Did he really compose this? I’m talking about The Rish (Rishabh Kant), the composer. He’s a very young boy, and I was honestly stunned that such an intense song came from someone so young. I couldn’t believe it at first. But once I found out he actually wrote it, I became a fan right away. I think this is his first song, and it’s incredibly powerful. I just feel lucky to be the one singing it.