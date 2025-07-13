Jo Yuri shuts down 4.2 billion won Squid Game pay rumours

Jo Yuri has broken her silence on the eye-popping rumours around her paycheque for Squid Game. After the blockbuster success of Netflix’s Squid Game 3, fans across the world were buzzing about how much the former IZ*ONE member earned from her breakout role. One figure that kept making headlines? A whopping ₩4.2 billion KRW—or roughly $3 million USD.

Jo Yuri clarifies rumoured Squid Game salary

The singer-turned-actress finally addressed the claim, calling the speculation completely blown out of proportion. Though she didn’t go into exact numbers, Yuri made it clear the amount being tossed around was far from reality. Yuri’s rise in Squid Game—as the strong-willed Kim Jun Hee—marked a turning point in her career. Since debuting in season 2 and continuing into season 3, she’s gained massive popularity, especially among international viewers. The Netflix series topped charts in over 90 countries, and Yuri saw her social media following explode—from just over 1.6 million to more than 7.6 million fans on Instagram alone.