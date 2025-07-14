Havish on Nenu Reddy, growth and breaking the lover boy image

A

"When I started out, I didn’t have the luxury of choice —I simply embraced whatever came my way. Nuvvila was my entry point, and it naturally created a certain perception of me — the charming, boy-next-door kind of guy. Most roles that followed were in the same space, light, romantic and familiar. Then came Genius, and it felt like my first real departure from that image. It challenged me in new ways and helped me break out of the mold I was slipping into.

Looking back, it was a crucial turning point. In those early years, I was hungry to work more, but I was also very selective, perhaps too selective for someone just starting out. I’ve always believed that it’s not about doing more, it’s about doing what matters.

So, how have I grown? I think I’ve become more patient, more open, and more aligned with the kind of stories I truly want to tell. I may have started by going with the flow, but somewhere along the way, I found my own voice — quiet, steady, and rooted in purpose."