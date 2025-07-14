Havish on Nenu Reddy, growth and breaking the lover boy image
When he burst onto the scene with Nuvvila, he was every bit the heartthrob — charming, boyish and effortlessly likeable. But over the years, Havish has quietly carved a different path. No longer content with safe, romantic leads, he’s leaned into roles that challenge, scripts that breathe and collaborations that raise the bar. With Nenu Ready, a film he calls his ‘most honest work yet’, the actor seems to have entered a new chapter. In this candid conversation, he opens up about choosing depth over noise, how he has grown as an actor and why sometimes, the most powerful roles are the ones that feel the most real.
From Nuvvila heartthrob to Nenu Ready family man — how would you say you’ve grown, both as an actor and a person, in this journey?
"When I started out, I didn’t have the luxury of choice —I simply embraced whatever came my way. Nuvvila was my entry point, and it naturally created a certain perception of me — the charming, boy-next-door kind of guy. Most roles that followed were in the same space, light, romantic and familiar. Then came Genius, and it felt like my first real departure from that image. It challenged me in new ways and helped me break out of the mold I was slipping into.
Looking back, it was a crucial turning point. In those early years, I was hungry to work more, but I was also very selective, perhaps too selective for someone just starting out. I’ve always believed that it’s not about doing more, it’s about doing what matters.
So, how have I grown? I think I’ve become more patient, more open, and more aligned with the kind of stories I truly want to tell. I may have started by going with the flow, but somewhere along the way, I found my own voice — quiet, steady, and rooted in purpose."
From Nuvvila to Nenu Ready, the actor reflects on growth, gut instincts and why real stories matter more than formulas
You called Nenu Ready your best script to date — what was the one scene or moment that made you say, ‘I have to do this film’?
"Honestly, it wasn’t just one scene — it was the entire script. Right from the very first few lines of the narration, I had that rare gut feeling — like, this one’s different. You know how sometimes the opening scene alone sets the tone, and you just know you’re in good hands? That’s exactly how it felt. It starts off deceptively simple — a boy-next-door dealing with everyday struggles — but the way the story builds… the tone, the emotional depth, the pacing, the authenticity... it just completely drew me in. So no, it wasn’t a single ‘wow’ moment — it was the magic of the entire journey. That completeness, that emotional honesty, is what made me commit without a second thought."
The film opens with the soulful Muddugare Yashoda, was that your idea, or the director’s?
"That beautiful idea came from the team. I’ve always believed in giving directors the creative freedom to shape their vision, so I rarely interfere in those decisions. In fact, I heard Muddugare Yashoda for the first time while we were filming that very scene — and it just felt so right. It added a quiet emotional weight to the moment that even I didn’t see coming until I was in it. From what I know, it was a collaborative decision between the director, the lyricist and the music director.
The director had a clear emotional setup in mind — the mood, the setting, the silence — and the music team elevated it with this timeless piece. It was one of those moments where everything just came together organically."
Your director says this is a ‘full-meals entertainer’ with zero violence — was it a conscious decision to break away from the usual high-octane formula?
"Not really — there was no calculated decision to steer clear of action or do something radically different. In fact, in a recent interview, when someone asked me what kind of film I’d love to see myself in, I mentioned something like Akhanda! So clearly, I enjoy that high-energy, massy vibe too — I’m not running away from it.
But for me, it’s never about following a fixed formula or holding on to a specific image. I’ve always believed that if a story connects with you — if it moves you or entertains you — that’s all that matters. When I heard the narration for Nenu Ready, there was an instant spark. It was fresh, emotionally rooted and had this wholesome charm. It didn’t rely on violence or loud action to make a mark — the impact came from the writing, the characters, the honesty in the storytelling."
Since Nenu Ready dropped on your birthday, what’s the one wish you made this year, career-wise or off the record?
"Honestly, I’m not someone who makes a big deal out of birthdays. Over the years, they’ve mostly turned into launchpads for film promotions rather than personal celebrations — I think my last few birthdays have all been marked by some announcement or teaser drop!
But this year felt different. Nenu Ready announcement released on my birthday wasn’t just another promotion — it felt like a genuine gift. The film has such a special team — a brilliant director, an amazing cast and a production scale that really excited me. So, instead of making a wish this year, I feel like I got one. Being part of a film that means so much to me — and having it announced on a day that’s supposed to be personal — made the moment even more special. If birthdays are going to be tied to movies, then this one definitely raised the bar!"