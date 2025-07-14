Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranveer and others take to Instagram as Anant and Radhika mark one year of marriage

The spotlight turned once again to India’s most talked-about couple — Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant — as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 12. Social media lit up with wishes from Bollywood’s A-listers and global personalities, making the celebration as star-studded as their wedding day.
The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Mumbai ceremony in 2024, were joined last year by a mix of Hollywood celebrities, political figures, and business heavyweights. From Kim Kardashian and Nigerian rapper Rema to former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and global CEOs like Saudi Aramco’s Amin Nasser and Samsung’s Jay Lee, the guest list was nothing short of global headline material.
This year, the attention shifted to social media. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor were among the celebrities who posted warm wishes for the couple on Instagram. With heartfelt captions and throwback photos, the posts racked up likes in minutes, confirming that the Ambanis continue to dominate not just business pages but entertainment timelines as well.
The wedding, held at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, had made headlines for its opulence — designer ensembles, personalised décor, and a guest list that blurred the line between entertainment, politics and global business. One year later, the glamour remains intact, with fans eagerly engaging with celebrity posts celebrating the power couple’s milestone.
For many, Anant and Radhika symbolise a new generation of Indian high society — rooted in tradition, but with a distinctly modern edge. Their public appearances, especially at major family and corporate events, are closely followed, as is Radhika’s rising popularity for her fashion and charm. As the couple steps into their second year of marriage, the digital love pouring in from India’s biggest stars is yet another reminder: when it comes to the Ambanis, every occasion becomes a moment of national — and often international — interest.
