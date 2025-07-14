Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranveer and others take to Instagram as Anant and Radhika mark one year of marriage

This year, the attention shifted to social media. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor were among the celebrities who posted warm wishes for the couple on Instagram. With heartfelt captions and throwback photos, the posts racked up likes in minutes, confirming that the Ambanis continue to dominate not just business pages but entertainment timelines as well.

The wedding, held at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, had made headlines for its opulence — designer ensembles, personalised décor, and a guest list that blurred the line between entertainment, politics and global business. One year later, the glamour remains intact, with fans eagerly engaging with celebrity posts celebrating the power couple’s milestone.

For many, Anant and Radhika symbolise a new generation of Indian high society — rooted in tradition, but with a distinctly modern edge. Their public appearances, especially at major family and corporate events, are closely followed, as is Radhika’s rising popularity for her fashion and charm. As the couple steps into their second year of marriage, the digital love pouring in from India’s biggest stars is yet another reminder: when it comes to the Ambanis, every occasion becomes a moment of national — and often international — interest.