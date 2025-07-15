Director Pa Ranjith booked after stuntman’s tragic death on set

Initially, authorities registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act against director Pa Ranjith, stunt coordinator Rajkamal, Neelam Productions, and a team member named Prabhakaran. However, following further investigation and evidence review, the Keelaiyur police have escalated the charges. The accused have now been booked under Sections 289 (negligent conduct), 125 (abetment of an offence), and 106(1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS Act.

After the accident, Raju was immediately taken to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following a postmortem, his body was returned to his family. The incident has sent ripples of grief and shock through the Indian film industry. Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute via Instagram, remembering Raju as someone whose fearless work helped create cinematic magic. “Rest in peace, Raju… you will be missed forever,” he wrote.