Director Tarun Mansukhani gives us a glimpse into steering Housefull 5

I think the soul has been maintained through our core trio of three wonderful boys — who go through all the madness and chaos that the franchise is known for. We’ve kept that essence alive throughout the film.

My style came in when I brought in the murder mystery. I knew I wanted to mix two genres, which isn’t easy because they’re so different. But I think I’ve managed to walk that tightrope well.

My voice came into the film right from the writing stage. As a director, you start seeing your characters in your own way. But having watched all the Housefull series (1, 2, 3, and 4) multiple times, I also knew exactly where I wanted the rest of the cast to be.