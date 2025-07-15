Gunmen open fire on Rapper Fazilpuria, he escapes unharmed

Haryanvi singer and rapper Rahul Yadav popularly known as Fazilpuria, was encountered by a group of assailants who opened fire at his vehicle. This terrifying incident occurred in Gurugram on July 14, 2025. Fortunately, the singer escaped the incident without injury.

Fazilpuria survives Gurugram shooting — Police investigates

As per news reports, the incident took place on the Southern Peripheral Road near Badshahpur. This didn’t seem to be quite sudden, but a definite planned one. Multiple shots were fired, prompting authorities to suspect a targeted attack. Eyewitnesses say the assailants fled the scene immediately, triggering a swift police investigation. The incident came as a shock, but brought relief to fans and family as the singer emerged unharmed. He was inside his vehicle during the attack and was fortunate to escape without injury.

The authorities have started to investigate the matter. Police have been going through CCTV footage and getting all the details from the people on sight to catch the perpetrators. Following the incident, many fans have flooded the internet expressing their concerns and requesting the police to act upon it swiftly. So far, Fazilpuria has not made a public statement, but sources close to him confirm that he is safe and cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Who is Fazilpuria?

Best known for his hit song Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chul, from Kapoor & Sons, Fazilpuria — adopted his stage name from his native village, Fazilpur, near Gurugram. His music and flamboyant persona which is often showcased through luxury cars and bold fashion choices — have earned him a loyal and growing fan base especially amidst the youth.

But, other than this Fazilpuria is also making headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently he and his friend Elvish Yadav were linked to an investigation which concerned the use of snake venom in the parties. The news drew significant media attention, sparking questions among fans about his possible connection to the controversy.