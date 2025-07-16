Panchayat actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack, says he is on road to recovery

Aasif Khan, known for appearing in popular series "Panchayat" and "Pataal Lok", is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack, a source said. The actor is currently recuperating at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

"He suffered a heart attack. He is in the hospital," a source close to the actor said on Tuesday.

Khan took to Instagram and said he is recovering well and thanked his fans and followers for their love and support.

Who is Aasif Khan? Did he suffer a heart attack?

"Over the past few hours I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better," he wrote.