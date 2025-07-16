In an exciting development for cricket enthusiasts, former Indian cricket star Suresh Raina, has taken on the role of official ambassador for the Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL). With an unwavering commitment to nurturing grassroots cricket talent, Raina is set to shine the spotlight on aspiring players through this innovative initiative spearheaded by Founder & President Dr. Gangadhar Raju.

Suresh Raina Champions the Future of Indian Talent at the Indian Softball Cricket League

The inaugural season of the ISCL promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring 32 teams representing various Indian states and union territories through a franchise-based model that emphasises regional representation. Season 1 will be held from December 1st to December 21st of this year.

The league will not only focus on the competitive spirit but will also host an array of engaging events. Alongside thrilling cricket matches, the ISCL is set to feature a grand opening ceremony designed to capture the heart of cricket fans and enthusiasts alike. The event promises to be a celebration of talent, sport, and community, uniting diverse fans under one roof. Suresh Raina's involvement as ambassador adds an exciting dimension to ISCL. As a figure who has consistently inspired young cricketers, Raina’s endorsement of grassroots cricket is expected to amplify the league's outreach and impact, encouraging more players to step onto the field and showcase their talent.

With the ISCL poised to redefine the landscape of softball cricket in India, cricket lovers can anticipate not only an exceptional sporting event but also a vital movement that celebrates and nurtures the dreams of many aspiring athletes. As the countdown begins to the opening of this revolutionary league, anticipation is building, promising to unite skills, passion, and excitement in a vibrant cricketing arena where grassroots talent can truly thrive. Be ready to catch the action as the ISCL gears up to launch into an unforgettable sporting journey!