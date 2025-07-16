What's brewing between Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam?

Ashish Chanchlani recently, he shared a post on social media featuring Elli AvrRam, which sparked a lot of buzz online. While some fans speculated whether this meant he was making his relationship official, others wondered if the post was related to a project, such as a music video or a film.
Ashish took to his social media and shared a beautiful picture with Elli AvrRam, holding her in his arms. While this has sparked speculation about their relationship, he wrote "Finally" in the caption. Now, he has posted a video on Instagram with Elli AvrRam.
He captioned, "Finally, we have been waiting to tell you..."
In the video, Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam share a fun moment. He jokingly refers to himself as a spot boy for Elli and pretends to help her with her dress.
At the end of the video, he asks playfully, "Can I push you off the bridge, ma'am?" making Elli laugh.
"Rab ne bana di jodi," said one comment.
"You guys look so cute together," another wrote.
"Waiting to tell you that, “Ekaki” is coming soooon," said another.
Still others called them out on possibly making the video as a "PR stunt".
Ashish is preparing for the release of his project, "Ekaki," a series which uniquely blends horror and comedy. It is different from his traditional style of comedy.
"Ekaki" will be released on the ACV Studios YouTube channel. This is the first time Ashish is donning his directorial hat by taking on multiple roles as a writer, actor, producer, and of course, as the director of the series.
Ashish became the only Indian to attend the premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth in the United States. He met up with Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey at the event.