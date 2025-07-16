What's brewing between Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam?

Ashish Chanchlani recently, he shared a post on social media featuring Elli AvrRam, which sparked a lot of buzz online. While some fans speculated whether this meant he was making his relationship official, others wondered if the post was related to a project, such as a music video or a film.

What's happening between Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam?

Ashish took to his social media and shared a beautiful picture with Elli AvrRam, holding her in his arms. While this has sparked speculation about their relationship, he wrote "Finally" in the caption. Now, he has posted a video on Instagram with Elli AvrRam.

He captioned, "Finally, we have been waiting to tell you..."

In the video, Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam share a fun moment. He jokingly refers to himself as a spot boy for Elli and pretends to help her with her dress.