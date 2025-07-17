Bold silhouettes, luxe layers: Celebrity outfits that deserve a double take

When it comes to style statements, Bollywood’s leading ladies don’t just follow trends—they set them. Whether it's experimenting with fabrics or reinventing classic cuts, these actresses have mastered the art of turning heads both on and off the red carpet. From tailored minimalism to striking structure, here are five celebrity-approved looks that redefine contemporary fashion and serve as major inspiration for every style enthusiast.
Triptii Dimri breaks the mould with her monochrome moment—pairing a structured white coat with a voluminous pleated skirt. The ensemble, soft yet assertive, creates an effortlessly powerful silhouette. It’s the kind of bold pairing most wouldn’t dare attempt, but Triptii pulls it off with poise.
Alia Bhatt embraces asymmetry and texture with a black off-shoulder mini dress that features a unique drip-effect neckline. The look balances modern edginess with understated glamour, further elevated by chunky statement jewellery and soft waves.
Ananya Panday keeps it sleek in a satin halter-neck gown that mixes a thigh-high slit with a prominent black bow accent at the torso. The structured silhouette strikes a balance between playful and refined, complemented by her soft glam and minimal accessorising.
Kiara Advani turns up the drama in a futuristic white mini dress with defined cutouts and a sculpted 3D finish. With a toned-down accessory game and sleek styling, she lets the design do the talking—proof that maximalist silhouettes don’t need loud pairings.
Alaya F embraces architectural design in a breezy off-shoulder mini dress adorned with structured tiers and a side trail. The look is light, fresh, and perfect for day-to-night transitions, brought together with a dainty choker and ankle-strap heels.