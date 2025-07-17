Celebs

The Summer I Turned Pretty official page issues zero-tolerance warning against online bullying

With Season 3 of the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty now streaming, the show's official Instagram page has issued a strong message urging fans to refrain from online bullying of the cast and crew. In an initiative to foster a respectful and positive community, the creators are taking a firm stand to promote kindness and ensure a safe space for all.

No hate, no harassment, just kindness: The show draws a line

The new season of the show premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 16. Ahead of the release, the official Instagram page issued a warning on July 14, urging viewers to refrain from bullying or trash talking about the cast. The post began by referencing the fictional town of Cousins, highlighting how everything is holly jolly on the island. “Cousins is our safe place,” the post read. “Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.” 

Instagram story of the official pageInstagram

Later in the post, the team made it clear that they have a zero-tolerance policy toward bullying and warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates it. “We have a Zero tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned,” the post added. The message also emphasized that there will be no tolerance for “hate speech or bullying,” “targeting our cast or crew,” or “harassing or doxxing members of the community.”

Lola Tung speaks out on online bullying as fan debates turn toxic

While some viewers around the world have questioned the need for such strict guidelines over a fictional series, the reality behind the scenes tells a different story. Cast members have received actual threats from overly passionate fans, particularly those caught up in the Team Jeremiah vs Team Conrad debate. In an interview actress Lola Tung who plays the character of Belly has addressed saying, “I appreciate that people are so invested, but threatening people over fictional characters isn’t the way.”

Sometimes indeed passion can cross a line.

