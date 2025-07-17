The Summer I Turned Pretty official page issues zero-tolerance warning against online bullying

Later in the post, the team made it clear that they have a zero-tolerance policy toward bullying and warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates it. “We have a Zero tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned,” the post added. The message also emphasized that there will be no tolerance for “hate speech or bullying,” “targeting our cast or crew,” or “harassing or doxxing members of the community.”

Lola Tung speaks out on online bullying as fan debates turn toxic

While some viewers around the world have questioned the need for such strict guidelines over a fictional series, the reality behind the scenes tells a different story. Cast members have received actual threats from overly passionate fans, particularly those caught up in the Team Jeremiah vs Team Conrad debate. In an interview actress Lola Tung who plays the character of Belly has addressed saying, “I appreciate that people are so invested, but threatening people over fictional characters isn’t the way.”

Sometimes indeed passion can cross a line.