Akshay Kumar insures 650 stunt professionals, covering medical treatment on or off set

In a powerful move to back Bollywood’s unsung heroes, Akshay Kumar has reportedly insured 650 stunt professionals, ensuring they’re covered for medical issues be it on set or off. He addressed the safety concerns of the stunt workers after the tragic incident of SM Raju's death on a film set.
On July 13, a tragic moment shook the set of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film, when stuntman Raju lost his life during a daring action scene. He was attempting a car-toppling stunt when things took a devastating turn — the vehicle lost balance on the ramp, flipped multiple times mid-air, and crashed front-first. For a few minutes, no one realised the severity of the accident. When the crew rushed over, they found Raju severely injured. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
Following this accident Akshay was severely moved and he came up with the idea of insuring the stunt professionals. The actor’s new scheme will provide health and accident coverage ensuring the safety and proper medical attention to hundreds of stunt professionals.
Vikram Singh Dahiya, a veteran stunt professional known for his stunt works in several films like OMG 2, Gunjan Saxena, Antim, and others appreciated this effort of the actor quite beautifully. He told a news publication, “Thanks to Akshay sir, around 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now covered under insurance. The policy includes cashless medical treatment up to ₹5 to ₹5.5 lakh, whether the injury occurs on or off set.”
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.