Akshay Kumar insures 650 stunt professionals, covering medical treatment on or off set

In a powerful move to back Bollywood’s unsung heroes, Akshay Kumar has reportedly insured 650 stunt professionals, ensuring they’re covered for medical issues be it on set or off. He addressed the safety concerns of the stunt workers after the tragic incident of SM Raju's death on a film set.

Akshay Kumar steps up: 650 Bollywood stunt artists now insured after SM Raju's death

On July 13, a tragic moment shook the set of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film, when stuntman Raju lost his life during a daring action scene. He was attempting a car-toppling stunt when things took a devastating turn — the vehicle lost balance on the ramp, flipped multiple times mid-air, and crashed front-first. For a few minutes, no one realised the severity of the accident. When the crew rushed over, they found Raju severely injured. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Following this accident Akshay was severely moved and he came up with the idea of insuring the stunt professionals. The actor’s new scheme will provide health and accident coverage ensuring the safety and proper medical attention to hundreds of stunt professionals.