Fahadh Faasil’s INR 10 lakh keypad Vertu phone is anything but basic

Vertu, the British brand behind the device, has long catered to those who want their gadgets dipped in luxury. Handcrafted with high-end materials, these phones aren’t about tech specs or apps—they’re a flex, plain and simple. The model Fahadh was seen using is currently out of stock on the company’s website, suggesting it’s either rare or discontinued. Either way, it’s not something you walk into a store and pick up on a whim.

Interestingly, this lines up with what fellow actor Vinay Forrt mentioned in an interview not long ago. He said Fahadh steers clear of smartphones and social media altogether, opting for a no-frills keypad phone. At the time, he didn’t name the brand—but the mystery seems to have solved itself.

In a world of flashy screens and constant notifications, Fahadh’s preference feels refreshingly off-grid. Of course, it’s one thing to ditch the smartphone lifestyle. It’s quite another to do it in style with a ₹10 lakh phone that looks like it’s from 2006.