Fahadh Faasil’s INR 10 lakh keypad Vertu phone is anything but basic

At first glance, it looked like Fahadh Faasil was living in a tech-free bubble—answering a call on what appeared to be an old-school keypad phone. But the internet, in all its nosy glory, quickly did a double take. That humble-looking device? A luxury Vertu Ascent Retro Classic, worth a jaw-dropping INR 10.2 lakh.
Fahadh was recently spotted at the puja ceremony of Mollywood Times, a new film helmed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak and starring Naslen. While fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the elusive star, their attention shifted quickly—zoomed in, literally—to the curious phone in his hand. The clip of him taking a call has since gone viral, mostly because nobody expected a retro-style phone to carry such an outrageous price tag.
Vertu, the British brand behind the device, has long catered to those who want their gadgets dipped in luxury. Handcrafted with high-end materials, these phones aren’t about tech specs or apps—they’re a flex, plain and simple. The model Fahadh was seen using is currently out of stock on the company’s website, suggesting it’s either rare or discontinued. Either way, it’s not something you walk into a store and pick up on a whim.
Interestingly, this lines up with what fellow actor Vinay Forrt mentioned in an interview not long ago. He said Fahadh steers clear of smartphones and social media altogether, opting for a no-frills keypad phone. At the time, he didn’t name the brand—but the mystery seems to have solved itself.
In a world of flashy screens and constant notifications, Fahadh’s preference feels refreshingly off-grid. Of course, it’s one thing to ditch the smartphone lifestyle. It’s quite another to do it in style with a ₹10 lakh phone that looks like it’s from 2006.
